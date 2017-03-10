10 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Arrives Nigeria

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: President Muhammadu Buhari Returns To Nigeria

President Muhamadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria, after 51 days on vacation in London, United Kingdom.

Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media and publicity, said President Buhari's plane landed in Kaduna well after 7.am today in Kaduna, debunking earlier reports that the President flew in at about 4.am.

"We are now at the helipad at the Aso Villa awaiting his arrival from Kaduna. The flight will take about 40 minutes", said Adesina in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In Kaduna, President Buhari was received by deputy governor. Barnabas Yusuf Bala.

An excited Kaduna governor, Nasir el-Rufai said on Facebook:

"The President is back. He has landed safely in Kaduna and received by Acting Governor Barnabas Yusuf Bala and senior KDSG officials. The government and people of Kaduna State are proud to receive our First Citizen back to his home to face the task of rebuilding Nigeria. Alhamdulillah. Jumaat Mubarak to everyone".

Adesina announced yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria today.

Buhari left Nigeria on 19 January for a vacation in London and was scheduled to return to work on 6 February.

During his visit to UK, he also said he would conduct some medical checks.

However, a day to his resumption, he requested for an extension of his holiday, following the recommendation of his doctors that he wait for further tests and rest.

According to Adesina, President Buhari expressed appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had

More on This

President Buhari Arrives Kaduna Airforce Base

President Muhammadu Buhari,has landed at Kaduna Airforce Base,Mando 401 Flying Training School from the United Kingdom… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.