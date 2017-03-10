Kenya: Electoral Body Calls for Peaceful Campaigns, Police Get Training

Security agencies have identified the Presidential, Gubernatorial and Ward Reps as the seats likely to be hotly contested in the August 8 polls.

They have consequently described the race for the three seats as having the 'highest stakes' with all aspirants doing all they can to win.

Kenyans will also elect Senators, Members of Parliament and Woman Reps during the elections.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said the General Election will go on as planned and challenged those having doubts to watch the space.

"We are ready and prepared for the elections," Mr Chebukati said Thursday.

He said police are currently being trained to understand the electoral laws.

"We are therefore asking those vying for various positions in the forthcoming elections to conduct their campaigns peacefully," he said.

Mr Amos Gatheca, a senior Interior Ministry official, said some of the measures put in place by security agencies to ensure the elections are violence-free were crafted as early as last year.

The move, he said, was being undertaken to avoid a repeat of the 2007/2008 post-election violence that left more than 1,300 people dead and more than 650,000 displaced.

According to the plan laid bare during the fourth annual devolution conference that came to an end in Naivasha town Thursday, security is already working out modalities on how to handle similar situations.

"We have already developed a standard operations procedure, which will guide our security agencies during the General Election," Mr Getheca said.

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu on her part assured Kenyans that the Judiciary is equally prepared to deal with any petition that may arise.

"We know that it is going to be a difficult period..but I can assure the public that the Judiciary is ready," she said.