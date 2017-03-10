10 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Union Speaks Against Blanket Criticism Over Bullying

By Ouma Wanzala

Secondary school heads now blame the law for bullying in schools.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli said: "The current laws have made it hard for teachers to instill discipline in students."

He went on: "We need to sit down as stakeholders to see how best we can handle the issue of indiscipline in schools. Parents must also play their role and not leave the issue to teachers alone."

Mr Indimuli's remarks come in the wake of Alliance High School principal David Kariuki's exit following horrifying student accounts of rampant bullying last month.

Maseno School's Paul Otula is under investigation for sodomy incidents at the school.

Mr Indimuli also said principals should not be condemned en mass because of "a few reports of students bullying" in schools.

Mr Indimuli regretted the bullying and said the association will not tolerate bullying of students.

Speaking by phone from Vihiga, he added: "Two incidents should not lead to condemning of the whole group of principals."

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has made it clear that head teachers will be held personally responsible for failure to contain bullying in their schools.

