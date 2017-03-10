Uganda: Authorities Ban Sale of Sachet Waragi

Moyo — Moyo District Council has approved a by-law banning the consumption, sale and importation of alcohol packaged in sachets and plastic bottles, especially in Metu Sub-county.

Mr Sam Asusi, the councillor for Metu Sub-county, while presenting a motion on the ban on Wednesday, said: "This uncontrolled drinking and importation of alcohol in sachets and plastic bottles has greatly affected the living standards of our people," Mr Asusi said.

He said most men and youth have neglected their families and spend their money on sachet waragi. Mr Asusi added that as a result of alcohol consumption, some marriages have broken down and people's health affected.

Sachet waragi costs Shs500, making it affordable for the locals. Mr Charles Anyama, the Metu Sub-county chief said: "Youth have taken to drinking waragi since it is cheap and can be accessed all the time. This has exposed them to criminal acts like assault and sexual harassment. We want to reverse this trend by impounding and fining the suppliers and drunkards severely," Mr Anyama said.

Police statistics

l53 probation cases reported on average monthly

l35 family separation cases reported monthly

l 45 early marriage cases reported annually

l 21 Assault cases reported on average in a month