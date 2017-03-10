BARELY a week after the U.S. state department said the Zanu PF government was behind the tensions between the Ndebele and the Shona, MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, has confirmed hearing of "legitimate" "cries" of the minority tribes.

The former Prime Minister said the complaints were made to him during his meet the people tour of the provinces during the last one month.

"I heard the cry of the minorities- how they do not feel they are part of the country. The Venda, the Ndebele, the Kalanga, the Ndau, the Tonga and the Shangaan all told me sad stories of abuse that confirm the ignominy of the tyranny of the majority," said Tsvangirai while addressing journalists in Harare on Thursday.

"There is a legitimate concern about exclusion and domination by those that feel they are the majority tribes in our country."

He added, "This is shameful, considering that this is the brave 21st century. We certainly cannot afford, in this day and age, to have people with a sense of entitlement by virtue of the fact that they come from a tribe they subjectively regard as a majority tribe.

It was an enriching experience. I will not forget the concerns, the advice and the genuine expectation from across the provinces that in 2018, we will hold a genuinely free, fair and credible poll.

"Zimbabweans out there expect their vote to count and their will to be respected so that even the skeptics can enjoy comfort and security under a new dispensation."

Tsvangirai's comments follow report by the US state department which touched on similar issues.

Released last Friday by the Bureau of Democracy, Human and Labour, the report is titled U.S. State Department Human Rights-Zimbabwe.

It said: "Zanu PF leaders often encouraged hatred of whites through public speeches and broadcasts. This created tension between Zanu PF supporters and whites. Historical tension between the Shona majority and the Ndebele minority resulted in marginalisation of the Ndebele by the Shona-dominated government.

"During the 2013 elections, the mainstream MDC-T often accused Welshman Ncube of the Movement for Democratic Change-Ncube (MDC-N) of campaigning on a tribal platform. In turn the smaller MDC-N complained of continued victimisation and neglect of the minority Ndebele by the Shona-dominated MDC-T and Zanu PF."

On Thursday, the MDC-T leader, who was at pains to emphasise tolerance, said "there will be space for everyone in the new Zimbabwe that I envision".

"There will be neither vengeance nor retribution against anyone. There is certainly nothing to fear about a free and fair election and the new political and economic order that it will engender in our country.

"This country belongs to all of us and there will be neither retribution nor vengeance against any of our citizens. No one should have any reason neither to fear change nor to be suspicious and uncertain of the new dispensation that is now upon us," said Tsvangirai.