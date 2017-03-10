A final year student at College of Medicine (CoM) in Blantyre, Khumbiro Mlowoka, has introduced a sanitary non-governmental organization (NGO),dubbed Spotless Movement (SM) where among other things, she wants to promote sanitation in the country.

The organization is due to be launched on March 17, at Namiwawa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in the commercial capital Blantyre.

The twenty-two year old young woman said the organization is also aimed at inspiring, empowering and renewing the mindsets of people towards keeping the environment admirable.

"We seek to see the citizenry of this country taking deliberate actions in keeping the environment safe and healthy for the sake of both the current generation and generations to come," she said.

Mlowoka said it always pains her to see people littering elsewhere, a thing which can cause more health problems thus the idea of introducing the organization so that they can provide bins in nearest places possible.

She said: "Malawians should learn to leave a place better than the way they found it, make it beautiful than before, and that has been my motto, and that is why I want to stand and preach about hygiene."

Mlowoka said she believes that change is possible only if everyone is responsible for his or her surrounding environment.

She also appealed to all the stakeholders to join her in making Malawi beautiful and clean.