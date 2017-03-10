10 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The African National Congress vs The Stalwarts

If you thought that the ANC could not stoop any lower, think again. After a series of meetings with their stalwarts and military veterans, the ANC has now spat in their faces. In a spectacular volte-face, some ANC leaders are denying they had agreed to a national consultative conference to confront the crisis in the party. Initially stunned by the betrayal, the stalwarts have now decided to fight back for the soul of the ANC. Those at the forefront of the struggle against apartheid are now remobilising to take on their own organisation. By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

A group of ANC elders who played prominent roles in the fight for South Africa's liberation are hurt by the "duplicity" of the current leaders of their organisation. After initially accepting their intervention, the ANC is now playing the stalwarts and military veterans for fools. But at a meeting in Johannesburg on Thursday, the stalwarts and veterans decided that they would stand their ground and press ahead with their call for a national consultative conference to confront the crisis besetting the ANC.

The group, which includes former Robben Island prisoners, leaders of the United Democratic Front, former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) combatants and those...

