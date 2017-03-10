9 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Central Darfur School Fire Spreads, Destroys 29 Homes, Food Supplies

Deleig — The entire content of 29 homes was destroyed when a fire, that broke out in a school, spread to the rest of the village and consumed homes and food stores on Tuesday.

Witnesses from Katol village, east of Deleig in Central Darfur, told Radio Dabanga that the fire broke out in a madrassa (Quranic school), and was quickly spread the surrounding residential area by the wind.

In addition to the homes destroyed, 1,500 students have been displaced, 50 sacks of millet and 65 sacks of groundnuts as well as other essential food items went up in flames.

They appealed to humanitarian organisations and local authorities to quickly provide help to those affected.

