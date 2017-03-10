9 March 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Camel Driver Killed, Son Injured in Darfur Robbery

Jebel Marra — A Darfur camel driver has been killed and his son seriously wounded when militants robbed them of their camels near Fallujah village north of Malam in eastern Jebel Marra on Wednesday morning.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that three gunmen, themselves mounted on camels, intercepted Ayoub Hussein Yousif and his son Adam Ayoub near Fallujah village. Yousif resisted, they shot an killed him with a bullet to the chest, and injured the 12-year-old Adam.

The Commissioner of Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur, Adam Mohammed Adam, confirmed that the road connecting camp Sortoni with the city is still closed. He explained that his locality is facing problems in health, water and education.

In a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA), he acknowledged an acute shortage of medical and education staff, especially general doctors, specialists, technicians to operate devices, teachers and seating material.

Also he complained that the Kabkabiya's electric generators broke-down two years ago, and must still be repaired. He also called for the need to provide drinking water and veterinary services in the locality.

