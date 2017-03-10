Nigeria: President Buhari Arrives Kaduna Airforce Base

President Muhammadu Buhari,has landed at Kaduna Airforce Base,Mando 401 Flying Training School from the United Kingdom where he observed his medical vacation.

Buhari, who landed at the Mando Airforce base at exactly 7:47am was received by Kaduna State Deputy Governor,Arch.Yusuf Bala Bantex along other top government functionaries and spent few minutes at the training school VIP lounge before flying the Airforce chopper to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari was accompanied by mamama Daura and his aides.

LEADERSHIP Weekend learnt that,the presidential plane, Nigerian Air Force One, landed in Kaduna due to the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja for runway repairs.

Buhari,had spent 49 days after he left for the United Kingdom on vacation and also undergone some medical tests.

Recall that,President Buhari had sent a letter to the National Assembly for a 10-day vacation. He transferred power to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as Acting President.

Buhari could not resume on February 6 as contained in his letter. Another letter seeking extension of the vacation was sent to the Senate. The President said the tests had not been concluded.

Although, thousands of President Buhari's supporters have besieged Kaduna International Airport to sight the President but were later discovered that he used Airforce base.

Thursday night, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina announced that the President was expected to return: "The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors' recommendation for further tests and rest.

"President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes"