MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai has applauded war veterans for joining the rest of the country in demanding the values that they fought for during the brutal armed struggle against oppression.

Tsvangirai was addressing journalists at the MDC-T headquarters in Harare, Thursday.

"I wish to applaud war veterans for joining the rest of the country in making the same demands for which they fought in a brutal but, legitimate armed struggle against racism and repression," said the former Prime minister.

He added, "We salute the ex-combatants for converging with the rest of the nation in making key national demands."

Tsvangirai said the former freedom fighters were not only calling for President Robert Mugabe to step down in the interest of the country but they also wanted democracy.

"Not only are they calling for President Mugabe to step down in the interest of the country, but they have now joined the rest of the nation in the sonorous cry for democracy and for the protection of the right to vote, for which they fought and for which so many paid the ultimate price," said the MDC-T leader.

He added "On behalf of the party I lead, the broad democratic movement and on my own behalf, I want to assure the war veterans, ex-detainees and restrictees that Zimbabweans sincerely welcome their joining the legitimate national demand for the institution of democracy, beyond mere liberation and political independence.

"We sincerely welcome their withdrawal of support from the notion of one-man-rule and one-centre-of power which were never the objective of the brutal and protracted liberation struggle. Together, let us confront those who have betrayed the ethos of that sacred war."

"Together, we can all complete the unfinished business of the liberation struggle. Indeed, our war veterans, with the support of the generality of our citizens, did not only fight for independence. They also fought for democracy and it was always going to be inadequate to assume the struggle was over merely upon the attainment of independence."

"I promise the nation and our war veterans that some of us remain sticklers to the solemn commitments we collectively made in the Constitution, especially on the sanctity of our land and that the land reform programme is irreversible."

Some war veterans broke ranks with Mugabe in July 2016 accusing him of being a dictator.

War veterans like Douglas Mahiya and Victor Matemadanda were arrested and locked up for their stance.