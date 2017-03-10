"Mugabe has no sense of proportionality, his moral height is very low and his priorities are abysmal. What would we expect from a mummy?" PDP secretary general Godern Moyo

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has come under fire for his obsession with foreign trips while failing to spare the slightest of moments to visit citizens who have lost livelihoods as a result of heavy rains that continue to pound the country causing intense flooding in some residential areas.

Mugabe has also been slammed for flying out for what was reported to be a medical review in Singapore last week at a time doctors and other medical personnel in public hospitals downed tools while pressing for a review in their pays and working conditions.

He returned last week to spend hours in the country only to fly again to Ghana for the West African country's 60th birthday celebrations.

"Mugabe has no sense of proportionality, his moral height is very low and his priorities are abysmal. What would we expect from a mummy?" said PDP secretary general Godern Moyo in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com on Thursday.

Incessant rains that have pounded the country since last year have left a trail of destruction countrywide with hundreds of villagers in Matebeleland North's Tsholotsho area forced to vacate homes which were submerged in floods.

The devastating effects have also been felt in schools whose roofs have been blown away while bridges have been washed away.

Hundreds have since died countrywide as a result of rain caused misfortunes forcing the UN to call for urgent aid for the flood victims.

But President Mugabe, often described as a selfless leader who has subordinated his personal interests to those of his people, has spent the time travelling.

Kurauone Chihwayi, spokesperson of the Welshman Ncube led MDC, said the country was being led by "a foreign based leader who is detached from the people".

"Robert Mugabe is badly misguided by some crooks in his office who are masquerading as political advisers yet they have an evil intention of destroying him politically," Chihwayi said.

"There is adequate evidence to prove that Mugabe has abandoned Zimbabweans at this time of need. There is no justification for his stay outside the country as the country sinks in Zanu PF created crisis."

During the time heavy rains ravaged Tsholotsho and parts of Matebeleland South, President Mugabe found time to visit the region but on a totally different mission - his 93rd birthday celebrations which were held in Matopo.

It is not the first time Mugabe has turned his back on citizens who would have been in crises.

In April 2014, when intense flooding triggered the evacuation of over 1 500 families from Masvingo province's Tokwe-Mukosi area with floods also experienced in Tsholotsho, President Mugabe flew out to the Vatican to attend the making of saints of Popes John XXIII and John Paul II.

He did not find any time even after his return to visit and commiserate with the devastated families.

The only time he visited Masvingo was last year when he travelled for his 92st birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe and the Zanu PF annual conference later during the year.

Former finance minister Tendai Biti once said Mugabe often travels outside with amounts of up to $6 million allowances in cash and does not return a cent back to Treasury on his return.

President Mugabe's spokesperson George Charamba has defended his boss's foreign travels saying diplomacy was "does not come cheap".

"...What they should know is that diplomacy costs," Charamba said while referring to those who have condemned Mugabe for foreign travels.

"It is legitimate spending that makes nations states. Diplomacy does not come cheap, especially when it comes from a country of such significance as Ghana."