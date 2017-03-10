9 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Kombayi Hands Over Mayoral Chain With Missing Gold Links, New Mayor Urged to Pursue the Matter

Tagged:

Related Topics

FIRED mayor Hamutendi Kombayi handed over the mayoral regalia with missing gold and silver links to the chain, outgoing Gweru commission chairperson, Tsunga Mhangami, claimed during elections to choose the new mayor on Thursday.

Gweru councillors went for polls to choose the new mayor and his deputy following Kombayi's dismissal by Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere on charges of gross misconduct and abuse of council funds.

Ward 9 MDC-T councillor, Charles Chikozho, was elected the new mayor after beating ward 5 councillor Simon Chapukira (Zanu PF) by 10 to six votes respectively.

Another MDC-T councillor, Willard Ndaguta (ward 8), was elected deputy mayor after beating ward 12 councillor, Charles Simbi (Zanu PF) again by 10 to six votes.

There were lighter moments when Kombayi stormed the chambers returning the mayoral regalia much to the applause of people who attended the special council meeting.

But soon after he left, Mhangami announced that the mayoral chain had missing gold parts before advising the incoming mayor to act over the issue.

"There is no gold links to this mayoral chain and it is up to you to take action,"Mhangami said.

Although Kombayi's mobile phone went unanswered, there are reports that the gold links were allegedly stolen at an airport in South Africa while he was on his way to the United Kingdom in 2015.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Chikozho said he was ready to work with all councillors irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said his team was ready to work with the new Town Clerk and substantive heads of departments who were recently appointed.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Death Prophecy Pastor Mugadza to Know His Fate

Self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza will know his fate today, when the High Court is expected to make a ruling on his… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.