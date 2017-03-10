FIRED mayor Hamutendi Kombayi handed over the mayoral regalia with missing gold and silver links to the chain, outgoing Gweru commission chairperson, Tsunga Mhangami, claimed during elections to choose the new mayor on Thursday.

Gweru councillors went for polls to choose the new mayor and his deputy following Kombayi's dismissal by Local Government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere on charges of gross misconduct and abuse of council funds.

Ward 9 MDC-T councillor, Charles Chikozho, was elected the new mayor after beating ward 5 councillor Simon Chapukira (Zanu PF) by 10 to six votes respectively.

Another MDC-T councillor, Willard Ndaguta (ward 8), was elected deputy mayor after beating ward 12 councillor, Charles Simbi (Zanu PF) again by 10 to six votes.

There were lighter moments when Kombayi stormed the chambers returning the mayoral regalia much to the applause of people who attended the special council meeting.

But soon after he left, Mhangami announced that the mayoral chain had missing gold parts before advising the incoming mayor to act over the issue.

"There is no gold links to this mayoral chain and it is up to you to take action,"Mhangami said.

Although Kombayi's mobile phone went unanswered, there are reports that the gold links were allegedly stolen at an airport in South Africa while he was on his way to the United Kingdom in 2015.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, Chikozho said he was ready to work with all councillors irrespective of their political affiliation.

He said his team was ready to work with the new Town Clerk and substantive heads of departments who were recently appointed.