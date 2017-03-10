Nigeria: Iwobi - Bad News for Rohr

Alex Iwobi is doubtful for Arsenal when they face Lincoln City in the quarterfinal of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow.

The Nigeria international had to pull out of the squad that were hammered 5-1 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League due to illness, and Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has hinted that he has not yet recovered.

"I believe that we have two uncertainties: Welbeck, who had to come off after the warm-up against Bayern due to sickness, and Iwobi, who on the day of the game couldn't turn up as well due to the same problem, " Arsene Wenger said to arsenal.com.

The Hale End Academy product has been named in the latest Super Eagles squad for their upcoming international friendlies with Senegal and Burkina Faso in London.

Assuming Iwobi recovers on time, he would have played a maximum of two games for Arsenal in March before the meeting with the West African opponents.