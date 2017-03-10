10 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Marvelous Deed Third Album Selling Like Hot Cakes

By Andrew Ndhlovu

Lilongwe-based gospel group, Marvelous Deed, of Chimwemwe changa fame has released a third album, back to sender, which is already selling like hot cakes, according to Abel Sanena one of group members.

Back to sender is a 10-track album including the title track which has central message of giving hope to people and glorifying Jesus Christ as the overall who surmounts every challenge faced by mankind.

"Back to sender is about giving hope to the hopeless people to believe in Jesus' greatness; He never sleeps and He is always there all the time to look after us no matter what," explains Abel, adding, "The album has already made a mark and it's selling like tomatoes, and I really praise God for that."

The gospel group has already shot video for the title track, back to sender, which they released to the public.

"It's a video that everyone has fallen in love with. The instrumentation of the song and the dance that goes with it is something one can hardly ignore," Sanena said.

Other than the title track, other tracks include: Ndiyambirenso, Fulumirani and Akupanga zaine.

"We want to appreciate our fans for the support and how they have responded to our new album. We are trying to work out on how we can have a distributor so that it can reach to every part of the country as you may know we are selling this album own our own," Sanena disclose.

The group is currently working on the video for the whole album and also preparing for a grand launch of the same soon.

