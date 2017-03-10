Self-proclaimed pastor Phillip Mugadza will know his fate today, when the High Court is expected to make a ruling on his bail application on charges of allegedly "prophesying" the death of President Mugabe. In January this year, Mugadza allegedly "prophesied" that President Mugabe will die in October. He stands trial on March 30.

Mugadza (46), who is in custody, applied for bail pending trial at the High Court and Justice Priscillah Chigumba heard the matter and reserved ruling to today.

Mugadza was on Wednesday furnished with his trial date by Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza.

The prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa had notified the court that the docket was now complete.

Mugadza is facing charges of causing offence to persons of a particular race, religion, tribe, colour, creed as defined in Section 42 (2) of the Criminal Law and Codification Act (Chapter 9:23).

He has been in custody since his arrest in January.

It is alleged that on January 12, Mugadza was interviewed by The Zimbabwe Mail website and said President Mugabe was to die in October, according to his prophecy.

In the interview, Mugadza allegedly caused an offence and insulted the Christian religion and African tradition.