10 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Fdh Bank CEO Mpinganjira in Court for Contempt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Green Muheya

FDH Bank Limited chief executive officer Thom Mpinganjira expected to appear in court next month for contempt of court under Civil Cause number 681 of 2013 between the bank and Maranatha Girls Academy Limited.

Mpinganjira and FDH head of credit Tiwonge Khoje are accused of "contemptuously disobeying" two court orders on the long-drawn casw with the Academy.

The bank is supposed to make a payment of K784 830 909.16 (about $1.2million) due to Maranatha Girls Academy Limited as compensation for loss and damage arising from a breach of three months statutory notice by FDH Bank.

Court documents show that Maranatha Girls Academy Limited sought declarations on a matter regarding a notice of intention to sell the applicant's property Title Number South Lunzu 7/45 (Maranatha Girls Academy Limited) advertised in the newspapers on September 17 2013, which the court found to be wrongful and flouting Section 68 of the Registered Land Act.

The court ordered that the registrar should assess general damages arising from the wrong.

The High Court issued a notice order for Mpinganhira to attend court hearing next month but he refused to receive delivery of the notice, according to lawyer Cassim Chidothe who is representing Maranatha.

Chidothe said he recorded that he served Mpinganjira the court notice and that he is aware of the matter "whether he signs or not."

Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula confirmed that the matter is coming in court next month for inter-partes hearing for committal to prison.

Malawi

Finance Minister Insists No Money On Elections Re-Run

Finance minister Goodall Gondwe is refusing to bow down to increasing pressure to fund the Lilonngwe south east… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.