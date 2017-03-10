9 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Attacks an Airport in Bardere Town

Militants of al Shabaab train with weapons on a street in the outskirts of Mogadishu, November 4, 2008. The violence in Somalia has killed nearly 10,000 civilians since the start of 2007 and forced more than a million from their homes, triggering a humanitarian crisis that aid workers say is one of the worst -- and most neglected -- in Africa. REUTERS/Feisal Omar (SOMALIA)

Al shabaab said its fighters have assaulted an airport in the southern town of Bardere, located in Gedo region on Thursday morning, killing a number of AMISOM soldiers.

The Al Qaeda-linked militant group has announced on its-affiliated Online Media outlets that it killed several African Union soldiers from Ethiopian forces stationed at the city's airport.

Local residents said there has been a heavy exchange of gunfire between the attackers and Ethiopian troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia known as (AMISOM).

AMISOM, however did not comment on the airport, which is housing hundreds of Ethiopian troops.

