9 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: UN Chief Says Steady Funding Needed for AU Troops

Tagged:

Related Topics

The U.N. secretary-general on Wednesday urged more funding for African Union troops in Somalia battling Islamic extremists trying to take over the country.

The African Union Mission in Somalia, known as AMISOM, needs consistent funding in order to meet its objectives in fighting terrorism and stabilizing the country, Antonio Guterres said.

The AU force in Somalia has about 22,000 troops from Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Burundi, but questions are growing about Somalia's security as the force plans to withdraw from the country by the end of 2020. Observers say Somalia's national forces aren't yet prepared to take over.

The European Union has been the primary donor supporting the force by about $200 million per year, but last year it announced it would cut its funding by 20 percent.

First deployed in 2007, the force has been instrumental in pushing the al-Qaida-linked extremists of al-Shabab from the capital, Mogadishu, and other major cities and towns.

"My belief is that AMISOM is underequipped in relation to the needs," Guterres said. "AMISOM is doing a remarkable work in very precarious conditions."

The U.N. chief spoke during a joint press conference with Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta and later answered questions during a press briefing. Guterres on Tuesday made an emergency visit to Somalia, where he witnessed the impact of a severe drought.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab - Should the Somali President Open Talks?

A political settlement between the Federal Government of Somalia and terror group Al-Shabaab has eluded both parties for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.