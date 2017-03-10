9 March 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Community College - Striving to Produce Qualified Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Asmara Community College that was established in 2015 is striving to produce qualified teachers. The comment was made by Mr. Alem Gebrekal, the director of the college.

Mr. Alem said that currently there are 1150 students enrolled in certificate and diploma program. He further said that previously the college was providing only certificate program and with the upgrading of the college it is providing two years diploma program.

The head of Academic Affairs in the college, Mr. Mokonen Estifanos pointed out that the participation of women students is on the rise and that attests to the growing awareness of the public.

He further noted that the training is provided both in theory and practice and that helps students become quality and competitive teachers.

Reports indicate that the college has so far produced around 11 thousand teachers.

Eritrea

Youth Trained in Various Professions

85 youth in Dekemhare sub-zone, who have been trained in wood and metal works, computer science and graphics as well as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.