Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Calls for Implementing Peaceful Co-Existence Initiative On the Ground

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl-Mula Al-Haja, and gave a directive for implementing the societal initiative for the peaceful co-existence on the ground.

The Wali (governor) has informed the Assistant of the Republic on the situation in the state, especially at the security and political fields.

In a press statement, Al-Haja said that the Assistant of the President has affirmed his support to the societal initiative, especially in its health, education and production increase aspects.