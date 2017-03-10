9 March 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Calls for Implementing Peaceful Co-Existence Initiative On the Ground

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Wali (governor) of West Darfur State, Fadl-Mula Al-Haja, and gave a directive for implementing the societal initiative for the peaceful co-existence on the ground.

The Wali (governor) has informed the Assistant of the Republic on the situation in the state, especially at the security and political fields.

In a press statement, Al-Haja said that the Assistant of the President has affirmed his support to the societal initiative, especially in its health, education and production increase aspects.

Sudan

UNDP, Sudan Commission Launch Project to Counter Violent Extremism

The Sudan National Commission for Countering Terrorism (SNTCC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.