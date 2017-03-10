9 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged 'Homophobic Abuse' At Eastern Cape School to Be Investigated

Tagged:

Related Topics

The alleged homophobic abuse at an Eastern Cape school, where 38 girls were forced to publicly tell their parents they were gay, will be reported to the SAHRC, the DA said on Thursday.

The party said it was appalled at what allegedly unfolded at Ulwazi High School in Mdantsane. The principal reportedly forced the teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, to announce their sexual orientation.

"The girls were then subjected to a barrage of insults and were told to 'stop' being gay," DA MP Sonja Boshoff said in a statement.

The Eastern Cape Education department is investigating.

The principal's alleged comments that the pupils' sexual orientation was a "problem" and that they were teaching others "bad habits" were concerning, Boshoff said.

"These comments are grossly out of line with the Bill of Rights which states that no person may unfairly discriminate directly or indirectly against anyone on the grounds of sexual orientation."

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said a meeting with the school management, school governing body, and the principal, would take place on Thursday night.

"It's pure hatred. That's why the education department is investigating. If we are positive that this is what happened, heads will roll," he said.

News24

South Africa

The African National Congress vs The Stalwarts

If you thought that the ANC could not stoop any lower, think again. After a series of meetings with their stalwarts and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.