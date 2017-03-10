South Africa: Minister Mbalula Congratulates Amajita

Pretoria — Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula has congratulated Amajita for their performance at the under 20 African Cup of Nations, in Zambia, last night.

After beating Sudan, Amajita qualified for the semi-finals and secured South Africa a place at the 2017 FIFA under 20 World Cup to be hosted in South Korea.

"I watched all of their games with the most intense performance being the semi-finals. Our under 20 boys fought like warriors and South Africa could not be more proud. This is the fighting spirit I spoke of when I sent them a message of support ahead of the tournament," said Minister Mbalula.

"Our boys hoisted our National Flag with pride. I firmly believe they will do the same at the 2017 FIFA under 20 World Cup. I thank them and their coach for making us a proud nation," he said.

Amajita will join under 20 Africa Cup of Nations host Zambia, as well as Guinea and Senegalese as the African contingent at the World Cup.