Jamaldin Musatfa Omar has been appointed the new ambassador of Ethiopia to Somalia, Ethiopia government announced through the state news agency ENA

Omar replaces Abdiaziz Aden who served as the ambassador in the Hassan Sheikh Mohamud administration Omar served as the Deputy Ambassador under Aden

He is expected to present his credential to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo. Ethiopia enjoyed closer ties with the previous Mohamud administration and had backed his presidential bid