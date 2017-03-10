10 March 2017

Nigeria: Osinbajo Remains Acting President, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (file photo).
By Levinus Nwabughiogu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his gratitude to Nigerians who called and also prayed for him while his medical vacation lasted in London, United Kingdom.

The President who spoke in a meeting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), all heads of security agencies including the Service Chiefs at the First Lady Conference Room upon his arrival to the Presidential Villa, Abuja earlier on Friday said he still needed more rest.

He said that Osinbajo who has been acting in his place in the last 51 days he has been away would continue to act.

‎He later met with them at the First Lady Conference Room at the Presidential Villa.

He said he felt much better, saying that "whatever the case I'm still grateful to Nigerians".

According to him, the cost his treatment abroad was not lost on him even as he said he received the best of treatment.

