10 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Double Stand Allocation Spills Into Court

By Sheillah Mapani

A Chitungwiza housing cooperative is being sued for allocating a residential stand to two people. Chitovha Housing Corporation appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Mr Brighton Pabwe on Wednesday for allegedly allocating the same stand to Chipo Chiwodze and Dennis Chikanya. The matter was postponed to a later date.

It is alleged that sometime in 2012, Chiwodze joined the housing cooperative as a member interested in acquiring a housing stand. The court heard that after a payment of about $7 000 for the stand, Chiwodze was given the stand at number 1263 Eastview Phase 4.

Chiwodze told the court that she had fulfilled all her monthly subscriptions to the cooperative.

"I have been paying my monthly subscriptions from the outset to date," she said.

The court heard that sometime in 2016, Chiwodze was notified that Chikanya had put up a temporary structure at her stand. She approached the police for help after the housing cooperative failed to resolve the matter. Chiwodze complained to the court the development has inconvenienced her building plans.

"These developments have affected my building plans since I was planning to begin the construction of my house and the dispute between myself and the housing cooperative has deprived me of a home as provided for in the Constitution of Zimbabwe," she lamented.

