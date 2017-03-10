10 March 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Receives Over U.S.$121 Million in Turkish Aid

Tagged:

Related Topics

Turkey has provided Somalia with humanitarian aid worth 456 million Turkish liras ($121.9 million) since 2011, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said Thursday.

AFAD contributed 255 million liras ($68.1 million) worth of aid while the Turkish Red Crescent provided 176 million liras ($47 million) and the Religious Affairs Directorate gave 25 million liras ($6.7 million).

The aid was made up of 43,946 tons of food, 10,320 tons of clothes, 48 prefabricated homes, 12,400 blankets and 649 tons of medical supplies.

Mogadishu airport, water projects, hospitals, schools and mosques benefited from the aid, AFAD added.

According to the annual Global Humanitarian Assistance report, Turkey was the second-largest donor of humanitarian assistance last year.

Somalia

AMISOM Takes Stock of Its Operations in Somalia

AMISOM is seeking a new approach to bringing peace and stability to Somalia. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.