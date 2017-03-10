Somalia Receives Over U.S.$121 Million in Turkish Aid

Turkey has provided Somalia with humanitarian aid worth 456 million Turkish liras ($121.9 million) since 2011, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said Thursday.

AFAD contributed 255 million liras ($68.1 million) worth of aid while the Turkish Red Crescent provided 176 million liras ($47 million) and the Religious Affairs Directorate gave 25 million liras ($6.7 million).

The aid was made up of 43,946 tons of food, 10,320 tons of clothes, 48 prefabricated homes, 12,400 blankets and 649 tons of medical supplies.

Mogadishu airport, water projects, hospitals, schools and mosques benefited from the aid, AFAD added.

According to the annual Global Humanitarian Assistance report, Turkey was the second-largest donor of humanitarian assistance last year.