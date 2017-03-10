10 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: U.S. Wants Malawi to Prosecute K800mil Health Scam Suspects

By Zawadi Chilunga

United States government, through its embassy in Lilongwe, has expressed discontent over the manner the Malawi government has treated employees of the Ministry of Health who embezzled money for the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) HIV and Aids project.

About 63 officers from the Ministry of Health were suspended for allegedly embezzling project funds meant for the CDC, HIV and Aids project.

The malfeasance involved K875.7 million but later the number of suspects were reduced to 38 who have either just been transferred to other government departments or within the ministry of health or retired from the civil service.

The US Embassy public affairs officer Edward Monster feel Malawi government is treating theft with kid gloves and that merely transferring suspects will not deter other potential wrongdoing and sets a very bad precedent.

Monster says employees found to be guilty of wrong doing should be subjected to "appropriate disciplinary action, including termination of employment and prosecution."

The US embassy calls on Malawi government to "take prompt, stern disciplinary action" against the employees involved in the health scam.

Minister of Health Peter Kumpalume is on record saying that as a politician he would have loved to see all the implicated fired, but said he respected the rules of natural justice.

"As a politician yes, these people need to go, but we must follow procedures and hear their side of the story," he said in quoted reported by The Nation newspaper on January 9, 2017

In December 2015, the 63 officers were suspended after CDC, an agency of the Government of the United States of America, raised the red flag that some Ministry of Health officers collected allowances without undertaking field trips for an HIV and Aids programme.

