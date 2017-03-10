ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Nick Price, who is the President's Cup international team captain, has been hailed by Canadian Mike Weir who has joined the team's leadership for this year's tournament. Weir will join fellow assistants Ernie Els of South Africa, Geoff Ogilvy of Australia and Tony Johnstone of Zimbabwe in the September 26 to October 1 battle against the Americans.

The 2003 Masters champion has played in five Presidents Cup tournaments during his career.

"To be part of it again, with Nick being the captain -- a guy I really look up to and have really followed for a while, it's going to be really special," said Weir.

"Nick alluded to that, how they're trying to have guys as assistants who can potentially be captains down the road.

"I'd certainly love to be a captain sometime.

"I'm just going to enjoy this year and this opportunity though, and if the chance came later, I'd be thrilled.

"It's been a big part of my career and there have been some really special memories. I get along with the other assistants really well, so I'm sure we're going to work well together." He expects challenges of course. "When you have 12 guys on a team, not everyone is going to be playing great," Weir said.

"Maybe I'll be there to build up a guy's confidence because I've been on both sides of that -- going into a Presidents Cup feeling really good, or other times when a captain has to build me up.

"If a certain player is struggling with a certain shot, I can help with those little details that may pay big dividends at crucial times."

His role will be to support Price, his playing partner in the 2000 and 2003 Presidents Cups, in decisions on pairings and provide advice to the players leading up to and during the event.

The biennial competition pits the United States against a team of players from countries outside Europe.