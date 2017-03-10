10 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mike Weir Hails Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer Nick Price, who is the President's Cup international team captain, has been hailed by Canadian Mike Weir who has joined the team's leadership for this year's tournament. Weir will join fellow assistants Ernie Els of South Africa, Geoff Ogilvy of Australia and Tony Johnstone of Zimbabwe in the September 26 to October 1 battle against the Americans.

The 2003 Masters champion has played in five Presidents Cup tournaments during his career.

"To be part of it again, with Nick being the captain -- a guy I really look up to and have really followed for a while, it's going to be really special," said Weir.

"Nick alluded to that, how they're trying to have guys as assistants who can potentially be captains down the road.

"I'd certainly love to be a captain sometime.

"I'm just going to enjoy this year and this opportunity though, and if the chance came later, I'd be thrilled.

"It's been a big part of my career and there have been some really special memories. I get along with the other assistants really well, so I'm sure we're going to work well together." He expects challenges of course. "When you have 12 guys on a team, not everyone is going to be playing great," Weir said.

"Maybe I'll be there to build up a guy's confidence because I've been on both sides of that -- going into a Presidents Cup feeling really good, or other times when a captain has to build me up.

"If a certain player is struggling with a certain shot, I can help with those little details that may pay big dividends at crucial times."

His role will be to support Price, his playing partner in the 2000 and 2003 Presidents Cups, in decisions on pairings and provide advice to the players leading up to and during the event.

The biennial competition pits the United States against a team of players from countries outside Europe.

Zimbabwe

Horror Crash Claims 14

FOURTEEN people from two families travelling in a commuter omnibus on their way to a funeral in Masvingo, died when a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.