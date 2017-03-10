10 March 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Raid Homes of Opposition Leader Chakwera's Body Guards, Arrest 2

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police on Thursday arrested two body guards of Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera after a raid on their homes following reports they had guns.

The two body guards were later released after no guns were found after a thorough search in their homes.

Acting spokesperson for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Eisenhower Mkaka described the whole move as political persecution of Chakwera.

"The government is doing all it can to scare the opposition, to silence Dr Chakwera so that he stops criticising the government," said Mkaka.

He said 20 police officers raided the homes of the two unidentified body guards for Chakwera in the morning and 15 armed to teeth officers raided the homes again in the afternoon.

Mkaka said the party would be taking action against the police for raiding the houses without a search warrant.

Police spokesperson at police headquarters James Kadadzera feigned ignorance on the matter, saying he did not know this happened.

Malawi

U.S. Wants Govt to Prosecute Health Scam Suspects

United States government, through its embassy in Lilongwe, has expressed discontent over the manner the Malawi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.