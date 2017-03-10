Malawi Police on Thursday arrested two body guards of Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera after a raid on their homes following reports they had guns.

The two body guards were later released after no guns were found after a thorough search in their homes.

Acting spokesperson for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Eisenhower Mkaka described the whole move as political persecution of Chakwera.

"The government is doing all it can to scare the opposition, to silence Dr Chakwera so that he stops criticising the government," said Mkaka.

He said 20 police officers raided the homes of the two unidentified body guards for Chakwera in the morning and 15 armed to teeth officers raided the homes again in the afternoon.

Mkaka said the party would be taking action against the police for raiding the houses without a search warrant.

Police spokesperson at police headquarters James Kadadzera feigned ignorance on the matter, saying he did not know this happened.