Ethiopia: Religious Wisdom for Maintaining Peaceful Co-Existence

The majority of Ethiopians are religious people. The most known traditional and indigenous beliefs such as Christianity, Islam and Judaism are now expanding in the country at a larger pace. History tells us that Ethiopia had received Christianity before any European country did; and it had also received Islam before it spread to the Middle East. Judaism which also took root here came from the Middle East.

The reality on the ground shows that believers of these religions particularly Christianity and Islam have lived peacefully in this country for the last 1400 years. Those which recently entered into the country were also symbols for our co-existence. As tolerance and peaceful co-existence are values for our nation, they have to be strengthened more than ever before.

According to the 2007 census, the number of Christians comprised 63 per cent of the population, whereas Islam and other indigenous beliefs embraced 34 and 3 per cent of the population respectively. In fact, this fact indicates that religion had played significant role for building peace and co-existence. It as well was crucial to accelerate growth and development in the nation.

On the contrary, others who have hidden interests are seen promoting religion for their own rent-seeking interest, to seize government power, and thereby to establish religious state in a roundabout way.

Both Christian and Islamic sacred books promote peaceful co-existence in all of its form. Such sacred books have a wide-ranging teachings about co-existence, in which religious institutions use and consider them as sources and guidance. They both preach that pessimism, misconception, hasty generalizations, extremism, and terrorism are among the obstacles for peace and co-existence.

Religious institutions have great role in cultivating ethical citizens, building national development and strengthening peace-building efforts.

Therefore, in the efforts to strengthen our peace-building activities, institutions need to first reach mutual consensus to fight against hidden agendas of terrorists and extremists.

People live in a world dominated by various religious beliefs and practices. Despite such religious diversity, the people lived together focusing on their ethnic identity and without making difference among them.

Both Christianity and Islam preach tolerance and peaceful coexistence. For instance, Islam underlines the need for respecting human rights and teaches followers to conform to religious diversity and avoid racism. On the other hand, Christianity preaches love as a foundation of religion to have peaceful co-existence with followers of other religions.

Thus, the primary responsibility expected from this new generation is to strengthen such peaceful co-existence values and to resolve disputes through peaceful and democratic ways. Peaceful coexistence depends on the ability to welcome faith-based conversations that emphasizes tolerance.

Fellow believers have to live together in a peaceful manner respecting the thoughts of other religious followers. The religious institutions need to teach their followers how to strengthen culture of tolerance and peaceful co -existence.

As most of civil servants and the public at large are believed to have membership in various religious institution, the government is currently working aggressively to pass down such epoch-making assets to the posterity through promoting peaceful co-existence of various religions. Hence, if such religious institutions mobilize their respective faithful for peace and co-existence, the country will realize its renaissance journey.

Indeed, the need for peaceful co-existence among citizens is to address public concerns such as living by sharing happiness, sorrow, and challenges together.

Though the government has huge responsibility in ensuring peace by looking things in a farsighted way, the public should also discharge its responsibilities. Moreover, as the nation is working to end poverty and registering growth and development, it is significant to understand that religious disputes might disrupt the journey in all spheres.

Thus, all religious institutions should advocate brotherhood, tolerance, ethics, sympathy and respect to one another in order to reap the fruits from peace and stability. Upholding peace values, tolerance and culture of peaceful coexistence, it is possible to sustain the ongoing development and economic growth.

Such institutions should also provide strong emphasis on avoiding actions which are threatening the prevailing peace and development activities.

In this regard, the institutions must regularly organize various conferences to hold through discussion with the public on ways of strengthening the values of peace and culture of tolerance and fighting terrorism and extremism.

It is also crucial to deepen the awareness of the society and embrace them in all government's undertakings of draining out extremism and fanaticism as well as averting havoc in the country.

Apart from advocating peace and co-existence, inter-religious dialogue would promote mutual understanding and experiences, clearing misunderstandings, and cooperating for the common good of the society.

It is through co-existence that humans create conducive living environment, strengthen security, establish unison, and cultivate new generation.