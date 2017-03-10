Ethiopian A350 to Take Off for St. Patrick's Day

Ethiopian Airlines announced that it would be part of the annual Global Greening initiative of St. Patrick's Day this March 17, 2017 at Ireland.

As part of the 'Greenification of the World' campaign, launched by the Irish Tourism Board eight years ago, Africa's first Ethiopian A350 would join a string of world landmarks.

In a press release send to The Ethiopian Herald, Ethiopian Group CEO Tewolde Gebremariam remarks, "We are proud to join the world global landmarks for St. Patrick's Day greening Africa's first A350 XWB, our latest and game changing flying machine."

He added that A350 is among the notable landmarks in Ethiopian 70-year history which it has pioneered the extra effect to the African continent.

"Moreover, this collaboration is a continuation of the long standing social, cultural and economic collaboration between Ethiopia and the People of Ireland. I wish all a happy festivity."

The release indicates that in the campaign, the national carrier would take part touring through New York's World Trade Center, City Hall and Heron Tower in London, Plaça de Catalunya and the fountains on Gran Via in Barcelona, Pozzo di San Patrizio in Italy, Matsue Castle in Japan and the Diamond Bridge in South Korea.

The Axum Obelisks, symbol of the wealth and civilization of the ancient Ethiopian Axumite Kingdom, were turned green back in 2015. Ethiopian Airlines launched the first and only direct air route linking Africa with Ireland in 2015.