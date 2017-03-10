Ethiopia: Authority Seeks Swift Conservation Directives Approval

Research and Heritage Conservation Authority looked for swift approval of Cultural Heritage and Conservators Registry and Professional Licensing Directives with a view to filling legal framework gaps and promoting conservation works.

Authority Conservation Directorate Director Hailu Zeleke told The Ethiopian Herald that the draft directives are expected to narrow down legal framework gaps and remove some other loopholes facing heritage conservation efforts. "The draft directives incorporate the core principles and standards both to public and private organizations engaged in heritage conservation works."

Authority is confident enough to see the approval of the directives by Ministry of Culture and Tourism in the near future, he said. "The approval will make the authority to carry out timely rehabilitation of heritages across the country."

Respective and concerned government institutions would issue license to conservators via the directives, said Hailu.

According the director, when approved, the authority licenses professional qualification and certification for individuals, contractors and other conservators while state bureaus issue work permits.

The directives will also address some of the major obstacles facing heritage conservation works. Skilled manpower is in short supply, there are only finger-counted numbers of conservators both at federal and state levels.

State bureaus will have the right to hire contractors to restore their heritages. This will promote the accessibility of the conservation activities. Annually,over 30 requests for heritage restoration is submitted to the authority but as the directives give the state bureaus to administer the rehabilitation process on their own.

Authority Senior Architect Conservatory Selamawit Getachew for her part said for long the Authority has only been the sole legally entrusted entity which carried out heritages rehabilitation works. The need for heritage rehabilitation has grown over time. With that the Authority has difficulties in meeting the national demand. On the other hand, higher learning institutions have opened up various heritage studies. Hence the authority had moved to preparing the directives to license interested professionals and entrust state bureaus to guarantee work permits.