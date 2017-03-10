9 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia Takes Huge Step to Digitize Broadcast Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Desta Gebrehiwot

The Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Public Procurement and Property Disposal Service and the U.S. GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters penned down agreement to digitize Ethiopian broadcast system.

The agreement will see the transfer of analog television broadcast to digital one. The transition to a digital technology will have significant contribution for the quality, accessibility and security of TV broadcast in Ethiopia, it was noted.

The over 34 million USD project will be finalized and go operational in five years time.

Over 22 new channels will be opened up on completion Gosa Demise, coordinator of the project said at the agreement ceremony, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Ethiopia

Adwa, GERD - Two of a Kind in Creating Popular Solidarity

More than a century ago, when expedition by the European superpowers to the rest of the world was but normal, and that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.