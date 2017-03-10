Ethiopia Takes Huge Step to Digitize Broadcast Service

The Information Network Security Agency (INSA), Public Procurement and Property Disposal Service and the U.S. GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters penned down agreement to digitize Ethiopian broadcast system.

The agreement will see the transfer of analog television broadcast to digital one. The transition to a digital technology will have significant contribution for the quality, accessibility and security of TV broadcast in Ethiopia, it was noted.

The over 34 million USD project will be finalized and go operational in five years time.

Over 22 new channels will be opened up on completion Gosa Demise, coordinator of the project said at the agreement ceremony, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate.