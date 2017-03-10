9 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: University Carrying Out Deep Reform

By Sintayehu Tamirat

Reform shoulders a big responsibility of building a Democratic Developmental State.

"The ongoing reform at Arba Minch University will look thoroughly into the overall academic performance and civic activities of the university in the last 15 years. It as well will help the institution achieve its missions," university's President Dr. Damtew Derza said.

Dr. Damtew recently told The Ethiopian Herald that the week long deep reform session would evaluate weather the fields of study in the university are being offered in line with national development demands or not. " It is also expected to propose revisions on both new and old disciplines ."

He added that the reform would look into work performance of the graduates in depth.

According to the president, the reform would be fruitful so long as the discussions focus on challenges of offering quality education and ways of becoming center of excellence.

Moreover, it needs to give particular attention to the university community development and research apart from the teachers, Dr. Damtew added.

Regarding the expected outcomes of the reform, he said aside from shouldering a big responsibility of building a Democratic Developmental State, it makes the university community to be change agent in the ongoing national development efforts.

Over 4,000 instructors and staff members are taking part in the deep reform in four campuses.

