Uganda: DJs' Choice of Graduation Playlists Goes Bonkers

The Makerere University graduation fever is slowly dying down.

All that's left are a few traces on social media, results of a photo shoot delivered late or maybe a graduation party organized days after the event. I thought I knew so many people, but for some reason, I rarely get invited to graduation parties. I mostly get invited to wedding meetings.

I wonder what that says about my age. Looks like my contemporaries are far beyond graduation parties. Maybe 20 years or so from now, I will get invited to their children's parties. But this week I had the pleasure of attending two graduation parties.

I was invited to one, and attended the second from a distance thanks to my muzigo's proximity to venue. They are known as 'gardens' in the layman's language.

For this, I was just following from the loud speakers. What perturbed me was the music selection. I do not want to be quick to judge the deejay for it could have been the mugole's playlist.

If the DJ came up with his own, then he is either mug or he looked at the class of people in attendance and realized that kind of music suited them. He did not think much of them.

He perhaps saw a bunch of 'Sheebaholics' (singer Sheebah Karungi's fans), and decided to play for them whatever he chose. He played songs that actually pissed me off, but what really hurt was him playing Farmer by Ykee Benda and Sheebah followed by Baala by Duxx Kartel.

The latter talks about people who behave like they were born in a bar, and questions whether they would be buried in one. Why would you play such at someone's graduation party? I would not pay him after the gig till he explained himself. That party pissed me off although I wasn't invited!

To the second party, I was invited to a "small lunch" by the grandmother of the graduate. In fact, when she called my housemate, she said they were cooking matooke and groundnut paste to celebrate the achievement.

So, we had a light snack after church and stormed the venue - only to find a very serious setup! There were tents, music blaring and many people had already arrived. I was hesitant to go, but I don't get such invites everyday.

It turned out to be quite fun actually. The food was yummy and, most importantly for me, it turned out to be some kind of get-together. I did not know 80 per cent of the people there. So, it was all about introductions at every turn.

Again the DJ was struggling until someone told him "wano wakulemye" (you will not manage with that playlist). He put Okuzaala Kujaagaana on replay and people danced their behinds off.

Someone needs to come up with a playlist for graduation parties, different from that of weddings and other celebrations to save us from this headache.