Zimbabwe: Japan Avails U.S.$250,000 Grants

The Japanese Government is committed to assisting Zimbabwe in providing education and medical care for the poor, the Asian country's Deputy Head of Mission, Mr Dabide Tsunakake said yesterday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of three grant contracts amounting to $249 099 to be implemented by three local non-governmental organisations at the Japanese Embassy yesterday, Mr Tsunakake said it was imperative that youths be educated in a secure environment while in good health.

"I should stress here that poor learning environments may adversely affect the country's future, that is why we place great emphasis on the provision of suitable educational environments," he said.

"We have decided to provide funding for medical facilities so that grassroots communities can easily access health care and learn appropriate behaviours through counselling."

The organisations that benefited are Nhaka Foundation that received over $83 000 for the construction of two new classroom blocks and to buy furniture.

In his acceptance speech, the executive director of Nhaka Foundation, Mr Patrick Makokoro, said they were ready to implement the project in order to facilitate a conducive learning environment for the children.

"The Japanese government through your office here in Zimbabwe, Your Excellency, has demonstrated how bilateral partnerships are an effective tool for developmental support," he said.

"We are grateful for the work and resources that your Government has continued to avail to the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"As an organisation, we have rolled back our sleeves and are ready to begin the work that lies ahead in the construction and renovations at Govera Primary School in Goromonzi District."

The Local Initiatives and Development Agency (LIDA) received $83 000 for the implementation of the project for improvement of the educational environment at Chishuku Secondary School in Chirumhanzu District, Midlands province.

LIDA programmes director, Mr Pascal Manyakaidze, said the initiative would help them construct classroom blocks, buy desks and chairs and construct two teacher houses and drilling of a borehole.

"We are very happy as an organisation for this grant" he said. "This will give us status and will improve social services and education, which means empowering the nation."

The third grant was given to Jointed Hands Welfare Organisation (JHWO) to be used to improve facilities for medical services in Vungu Rural District Council, Midlands province.

The Vungu community does not have a medical facility and villagers have to travel over 40 kilometres to access medical care.

The executive director of JHWO, Mr Donald Tobaiwa, received the donation.

"We truly appreciate the gesture and co-operation because newly resettled areas did not have health facilities hence villagers had to walk long distances to access the facilities."

Since 1989, the Japanese government has been assisting Zimbabwe in the implementation of their grassroots projects in 115 areas all over the country with Grant aid for Grassroots Projects (GGP) amounting to approximately $10 million.