Zimbabwe: Warriors Fall On FIFA Rankings

THE Warriors have dropped on FIFA rankings and could fall even further if the senior national team don't play a friendly international on the dates set for such matches this month. Zimbabwe fell four places down the ladder and are now on position 109 in the world and 35th on the continent, according to the rankings released yesterday.

Last month, following their participation at the Nations Cup finals where they bowed out with a point from three games, the Warriors dropped two places on the global rankings.

Although, under the period which is under review, the national team was inactive, they tumbled four places down the ladder.

Before Zimbabwe went for the Nations Cup, they were on position 103.

During that same period, the Warriors were two places behind Liberia whom they meet in June in the opening Africa Cup of Natio ns 2019 qualifier in Harare.

Now, Zimbabwe are seven places behind the Lone Star, with the Lone Star in 102nd spot in the world and 29th on the continent.

On the continent, the top three remained unchanged with Egypt still occupying the first position followed by Senegal and Cameroon. These teams were also among the best movers with the Pharaohs now on 20th place in the world.

The Democratic Republic of Congo dropped from the CAF's top five and are now sixth on the continent and 38th in the world.

Zimbabwe, who are currently without a technical team following the departure of Callisto Pasuwa, are likely to miss the FIFA dates for the friendly matches at the end of this month.

Neighbours South Africa will play Angola and Guinea Bissau.

Interim coach Owen Da Gama has since named the Bafana Bafana squad which will go into camp on March 19 before travelling to Durban the following day for the back-to-back matches.

South Africa, just like Zimbabwe are yet to appoint head coach.

ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa, who is in Cairo, has said he is exploring the possibility of the Warriors taking on the Pharaohs in an international friendly or getting opponents elsewhere.

Yesterday, ZIFA vice-president Omega Sibanda said they were working on something related to the friendly internationals.

ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said they hadn't concluded their negotiations.

"We will advise. We have not concluded anything. All those issues we will advise after ZIFA have come up with a plan in due course," said Gwesela.