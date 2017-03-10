10 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Retain Positions On FIFA Rankings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: This Day
Nigeria's senior soccer team - The Super Eagles

Africa's football power house, Nigeria, retained her positions in Africa and World in the latest FIFA Rankings released yesterday.

The Super Eagles maintained their 7th position in Africa and 41st in the world rankings announced by global football governing body yesterday.

The ten best teams in the world retained their positions while in Africa, Egypt moved three places to become the 20th best team in the world as against 23rd from the last rankings. Other movers were Senegal who also moved three places from 31st to 28th, Cameroon moved from 33rd to 32nd, Burkina Faso from 38th to 36th making them the fourth best team in Africa and Ghana from 45th to 43rd. Algeria that was the best team in Africa not too long ago and among the favorites to win the AFCON title now occupy the 11th position in Africa and 50th in the world.

In the world ranking, Argentina remain top of the rankings ahead of Brazil and Germany with the top ten remaining unchanged.

Poland move up one place to 12th, their highest ranking ever, as England drop to 14th, and Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Egypt move up three places to 20th.

The next ranking comes up April 6th 2017.

Nigeria

Things We Know About Buhari's Medical Vacation and Return

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja helipad after some 51 days vacation in London… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.