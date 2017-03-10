Nigeria Retain Positions On FIFA Rankings

Photo: This Day

Nigeria's senior soccer team - The Super Eagles

Africa's football power house, Nigeria, retained her positions in Africa and World in the latest FIFA Rankings released yesterday.

The Super Eagles maintained their 7th position in Africa and 41st in the world rankings announced by global football governing body yesterday.

The ten best teams in the world retained their positions while in Africa, Egypt moved three places to become the 20th best team in the world as against 23rd from the last rankings. Other movers were Senegal who also moved three places from 31st to 28th, Cameroon moved from 33rd to 32nd, Burkina Faso from 38th to 36th making them the fourth best team in Africa and Ghana from 45th to 43rd. Algeria that was the best team in Africa not too long ago and among the favorites to win the AFCON title now occupy the 11th position in Africa and 50th in the world.

In the world ranking, Argentina remain top of the rankings ahead of Brazil and Germany with the top ten remaining unchanged.

Poland move up one place to 12th, their highest ranking ever, as England drop to 14th, and Africa Cup of Nations runners-up Egypt move up three places to 20th.

The next ranking comes up April 6th 2017.