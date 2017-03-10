Kenya: Deadline for Jubilee Candidates to Submit Papers Expires Friday

Nairobi — The extended nomination deadline for candidates eyeing various seats in the August polls on a Jubilee ticket to submit their papers expires on Friday.

The party had extended the deadline to avoid locking out members wishing to fly the party's flag in the coming polls.

Candidates are expected to present the required documents that include a certificate of good conduct and clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

They are also required to show proof that they are registered Jubilee Party members before being declared candidates.

Jubilee had put Friday as the deadline for submission of documents for those seeking positions of Governor, Senator, MP and MCA.

Many aspirants pleaded with the secretariat for more time and this resulted in the deadline being extended.