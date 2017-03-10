Sudan: Govt Calls On U.S, to Engage in Partnership in Peace, Security and Development

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Thursday summoned the American Charge d'Affaires to Khartoum Steven Koutsis, and regretted the executive order issued by the US administration on March 6 which restricted entry of the Sudanese citizens, among nationals of other countries, in the United States for a period of 90 days starting as of March 16, 2017.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul-Ghani Al-Naeem, informed the US Charge d'Affaires that the executive order does not comply with the great cooperation being shown by Sudan in the combating of terrorism.

He told the US Charge d'Affaires that Sudan awaits removing it from the American list of countries sponsoring terrorism and that Sudan looks forward for a partnership with the United States in peace, security and development by benefiting from the potentialities and privileges in the two countries for the mutual interest.

The Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry has called on the US administration to reconsider its inclusion of Sudan among the countries that are banned from entering the United States according to the executive order.

He affirmed that Sudan will continue to cooperate as a partner in the combating terrorism and realization of security and peace at both the regional and international levels.

Meanwhile, the American Charge d'Affaires pledged to convey this message to the government of his country.

He expressed his satisfaction on the statements of the Undersecretary on continuation of the cooperation between the two countries in the combating of terrorism and the issues of regional peace, development and security.