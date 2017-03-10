Sudan: Sheikh Musa Hilal - National Dialogues the Only Way Out From Crisis

Fashir — the leader of the Mohamed ethnic Group, Sheikh Musa Hilal, has stressed that dialogue is the only genuine way out for the country from the current crisis it is witnessing. In an exclusive statement to the Sudan news agency suna, Hilal, who leads the Mohamed in north Darfur state, pointed out from his current place of residence in the state, Goz Mahlab in Waha locality, that war has never served a cause and has led only to destruction and devastation?.

Hilal told SUNA that war has attrition all national resources that could have been used to sustainable development and in particular in the least developed and in areas most deprived of basic services in the country. Hilal has called on the armed movements that have not opted for signing peace agreements and those who opted to stay away from the national dialogue that seeks to bring comprehensive solution to the problems facing the country, to reconsider their position and opt for the national interests the expense of vested interests. Hilal pressed on the government to find all-inclusive remedy for those problems, as partial solutions usually fire back, he argued.

Hilal has meanwhile welcomed the American administration decision to ease the economic sanctions against the Sudan, calling on the administration to remove the name of the Sudan from the list of countries it considers sponsors of international terrorism.

Musa has belittled in his statements to SUNA the reports circulated by some news paper that he rebelled against the government, saying these reports were "mere nonsense", renewing his position that Sudan would never be weakened from the area of Darfur region, stressing that the security and social situation Darfur is witnessing continued improvement and betterment, compared to the situation in the past.

He explained that staying in his home area was never a rebellion against the government but rather shouldering his responsibility toward his ethnic group and his community in Darfur region by trying to mend the social rift and help with the community coexistence as well as mending the fence among the different tribal groups in the area, in line with local tradition and customs prevalent in Darfur, namely those related to cattle theft and robberies.

Hilal commended he vital role played by the native administration and the locals in encouraging peaceful coexistence and social cohesion, saying his area stands out as an example for tribal coexistence among

all tribal groups. Sheikh Musa Hilal has meanwhile distanced himself from the so called. Isa Masseih who caused a number of insecurity incidents in Fashir market place and that he has no links whatsoever with the shooting that took place in the area. He said the man has never taken refuge in the region under the tribal control of Musa Hilal, as falsely reported

by some media, describing the activities of that person as illegal and criminal for which the man should be held accountable. On reports of foreigners presence in the Jabal Amir Traditional mining area, Hilal denied that foreigners were present in such large numbers as reported by some media, saying the government has exerted considerable efforts to facilitate the work of mining companied in gold mining in the region, but he accused some companies that he did not name of trying to work there illegally, stressing any such activity should be carried via Ministry of Mineral.

Hilal has meanwhile said he was ready to help the zakat people collect the cattle zakat and also to collect mineral zakat. Hilal has stressed the need to construct roads and link the various localities with Fashir the national capital and to ease people's movements from and inside the various areas ,arguing that this would help in trade of cattle, agricultural products and mineral and also help with the social, security, economic and political interaction.