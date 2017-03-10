Kenya: Motorists Complain After New Weighbridge Causes Jam At Mlolongo

Nairobi — Motorists are complaining about the inconveniences caused by a new weighbridge at Mlolongo, which results in traffic jam stretching more than a kilometer.

The weighbridge which started operating last week has forced truck drivers to switch to one lane but poor road signage means they are not aware of the new changes.

A resident of Green Park Estate in Athi River Ochieng Oloo stated that "the new system has also rendered existing bus stops inaccessible since the trucks have blocked it."

He indicated that this has inconvenienced many and he stated that he uses more than forty minutes to maneuver through the one kilometre stretch.

He explained that the snarl up at Mlolongo has been experienced at the section for two weeks, especially between 5.30am-7.30am.

He is now calling on the Transport Cabinet Secretary and the Kenya National Highways Authority to review the engineering design of the weighbridge access road.

The government introduced new weighing sections for the trucks.

He stated that matatus and buses at Mlolongo have been picking commuters in the area, blocking the trucks and worsening the situation.