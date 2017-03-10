10 March 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two Civilians Shot Dead By Amisom Troops 2 Detained

Amisom troops on Friday opened fire on civilians and killed two outside Mahaday town, Middle Shabelle The incident according to Deputy Commissioner Mahaday followed an ambush by Alshabaab targeting a Burundi Amisom convoy

"Amisom were pursuing the militants and shot at civilians killing two people" Dep Commissioner Ahmed told Radio Dalsan The official confirmed that one man has been detained by Amisom

" We have launched an investigation into the killing" Ahmed said

This is the second time within a week that civilians have been killed near Mahaday in crossfire between Amisom and Alshabaab

