Uganda: Search for New Makerere Vice Chancellor Starts

The Makerere University Council, the supreme governing body of the institution, has kicked off the search process for the next Vice Chancellor.

In a day-long meeting on Thursday at Makerere University Council room, the council chaired by Eng. Dr. Charles Wana Etyem nominated Hon. Irene Ovonji Odida, the Vice Chairperson of council together with Bruce Balaba Kabaasa, the appointments committee chairperson as council representatives to search committee.

Section 31 (3) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act stipulates that a search committee composed of two members from the University Council and three members from the University Senate shall identify suitable candidates for the post of Vice Chancellor and forward them to the Senate to nominate three candidates for recommendation to the University Council.

Section 31 (4) of the Act stipulates that the Vice-Chancellor shall be appointed on terms and conditions determined by the University Council for five years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for one more term.

Kabaasa said that this is a routine process required by the law and that council had just started the process.

During the 67th graduation ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof. John Ddumba Ssentamu thanked the University Chancellor for an opportunity to serve as the vice Chancellor. Prof. Ddumba assumed office on September 1, 2012 and his five-year renewable term will come to a close on August 31.

The University Council agreed that Hon. Irene Ovonji Odida will Chair the Search Committee for the next Vice Chancellor.

Speaking after the council meeting, Ritah Namisango, the University senior Publicist said that the five-member search committee will be fully constituted in two weeks' time.

"The three remaining representatives will be nominated by Makerere University Senate within two weeks."