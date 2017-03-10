Kenya: Mandera Water Company Employees to Down Tools

Mandera Water and Sewerage Company (Madawasco) staff have threatened to go on strike to demand their 14 month salaries.

Led by Mr Mohamed Billow a supervisor at the water company, they said the county government has been engaging them in a hide and seek game for the past 14 months.

"The county has been giving us empty promises for long and time has come for us to down tools and demand what is rightfully ours," said Mr Billow.

The staff said they have been on duty all through the difficult period but their hopes are fading after a chief officer in department of water dismissed their demands.

"County chief officer for water told us that their (County government) time is up in office and we should wait for the next county administration to sort us out," claimed Mr Billow.

The water company whose operations have since been paralyzed by disconnection of electricity over Sh800,000 bill, has its managing director suspended.

"While under national government operations were better but with county government all has been lost as taps run dry in town after first two years of devolution," said Mr Billow.

Mandera County Director for water Mohamed Omar confirmed that 17 staff members have not been paid due to financial constrains experienced by the county government.

"It is a known fact that these people have not been paid for long but we have forwarded a proposal for payment to county finance department," said Mr Omar adding that their salaries will be availed in a month's time.

"Currently no operations are going on at the company but we have the staff that we shall pay once funds are secured," he said.