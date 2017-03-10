Nigeria: Reps Probe Transfer of Lagos Stadium to State Govt

The House of Representatives has mandated its sports committee to investigate the terms and conditions for the planned transfer of the National Stadium, Surulere to the Lagos State Government.

Adopting a motion by Rep Abubakar Nuhu Danburam (APC, Kano), the House also mandated the committee to probe the usage of the huge budgetary allocations for the maintenance of all other national stadia in the last five years. The committee is to report back in two weeks.

Leading debate on the motion, Danburam said the national stadium, built in 1972 with the capacity of 45,000 spectators, "was practically abandoned, leading to the dilapidation of the facilities."

He said it took the intervention of the National Sports Commission in 2009 to renovate and upgrade the facilities to a world stadium, saying a budgetary provision of N400 million was made in 2016 for further upgrade the facility.

He said the federal ministry of youth and sports development was at an advanced stage of entering into an agreement with Lagos State Government to take over the stadium, stressing that there was a need to ensure that favourable terms and conditions were provided before the transfer.