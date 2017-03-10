10 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Probe Transfer of Lagos Stadium to State Govt

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

The House of Representatives has mandated its sports committee to investigate the terms and conditions for the planned transfer of the National Stadium, Surulere to the Lagos State Government.

Adopting a motion by Rep Abubakar Nuhu Danburam (APC, Kano), the House also mandated the committee to probe the usage of the huge budgetary allocations for the maintenance of all other national stadia in the last five years. The committee is to report back in two weeks.

Leading debate on the motion, Danburam said the national stadium, built in 1972 with the capacity of 45,000 spectators, "was practically abandoned, leading to the dilapidation of the facilities."

He said it took the intervention of the National Sports Commission in 2009 to renovate and upgrade the facilities to a world stadium, saying a budgetary provision of N400 million was made in 2016 for further upgrade the facility.

He said the federal ministry of youth and sports development was at an advanced stage of entering into an agreement with Lagos State Government to take over the stadium, stressing that there was a need to ensure that favourable terms and conditions were provided before the transfer.

Nigeria

Things We Know About Buhari's Medical Vacation and Return

President Muhammadu Buhari has landed at the Aso Presidential Villa, Abuja helipad after some 51 days vacation in London… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.