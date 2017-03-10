Nigeria: Alleged Forgery - Senator Musa Back in Court

Minna — A Federal High Court in Minna is presently hearing a case of alleged forgery against Sen. Ibrahim Musa who was elected to represent Niger North Senatorial district in 2011.

Musa, who contested under the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), defeated Nuhu Aliyu of the PDP having polled 131,872 votes against Aliyu's 83,778.

After the election, however, Nuhu Aliyu filed a petition with the Niger State Election Petition Tribunal against Ibrahim Musa.

Musa was thereafter arrested in July 2011 for presenting fake documents to the election petitions tribunal in Minna. He spent four days in police detention.

The case also went through a magistrate court and is now at the Federal High Court.

The case, which is now between Senator Musa and the Attorney General of the Federation, came up for mention at the Federal High Court sitting in Minna.

According to the charge, Senator Musa by a letter dated September 12, 2011 addressed to the then Inspector General of Police, through his lawyer, gave information which he knew was false as evident in the insertion of a strange income tax clearance certificate purportedly dated January 5, 2011 into his record with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

When the case came up for mention, Sen. Musa pleaded through his lawyer, Barr. Emmanuel Iyorma, that the case be adjourned to a later date to enable him take his father abroad for medical treatment.

Although Chioma Onuegbue (Mrs.), an assistant public prosecutor in the office of the Attorney General of the Federation argued against the request, the presiding judge, Justice Yaslim Bogoro, adjourned to April 3 for further hearing.