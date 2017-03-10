10 March 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Wild Jubilation in Katsina Over Return of President Buhari

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari welcoming President Muhammadu Buhari.

People of Katsina trooped out to the streets on Friday to celebrate the safe return of the President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria after a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residents staged a procession in several vehicles round major streets of the encient city thanking Allah for the president's safe arrival.

Some of the residents carried posters of the President while others had placards with inscriptions "Oyoyo Baba", "Sai Baba Buhari".

One of the residents, Amiru Lukman told NAN that the show of jubilation was in solidarity with them and to display their love for the President, who hails from Daura in Katsina State.

Lukman solicited for continued prayers to Allah to give the President good health and ability to discharge his duties more effectively.

He commended Nigerians for their support and prayers during the President's stay in London.(NAN)

More on This

Buhari Speaks On London Vacation, Says More London Medical Trips Ahead

President Muhammadu Buhari has released the following statement, explaining his London medical vacation, and indicating… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.