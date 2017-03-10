Liberia Legislature Orders Probe of Consistently Absent Lawmakers

Monrovia — The plenary of the House of Representatives has instructed its secretary to review the records of lawmakers who are absent without a valid excuse.

The decision was reached on Thursday March 9, based on an intervention from Representative Edward W. Karfiah (District #5 Bong County NDC), who raised the issue about his colleagues' absence, terming it as unfair.

"We cannot continue to be working for others to take pay if they cannot come to work or validate their absence by an excuse. There is a need to invoke the rules on absenteeism and take the necessary decision without fear or favor," Kafiah said.

Since the Legislature began work in its sixth and final sitting, the chambers of the House of Representatives has witnessed the conspicuous absence of several lawmakers, with no reasons being provided. Noticeable absentees are former Speaker Alex Tyler, Representatives James Biney and Moses Kollie, all of whom were victims of the changing of the gavel.

Rep. Tyler has attended session once since his ousting from being the third powerful man in Liberia. He was removed as Speaker by his colleagues for his indictment in the Sable Mining Global Witness report for allegedly receiving bribe to change the law in favor of a British company.

Forty-nine (49) lawmakers' took an action in keeping with Article 49 of the Constitution of Liberia which provides the process through which the speaker of that body can be removed.

Besides Tyler, most of the Lawmakers who are normally absent are seen in their various districts pre-campaigning for re-election.